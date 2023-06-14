Jail records show murder suspect in custody

Jacksonville, Fl — Duval County jail records show a murder suspect named in the June 4 stabbing of a man in the Paxon area has been arrested.

JSO on Tuesday identified 62-year-old Steve Kent Ziegler as a suspect and was being sought.

The attack happened on Sunday, June 4 just after 5:00 pm outside a pawn shop on Edgewood Avenue North near Commonwealth.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 59-year-old white man, had multiple stab wound and was later pronounced dead. Police have not described the relationship between the two men.

On Sunday, June 4, 2023 just after 5:00 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Edgewood Avenue North in reference to a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 59-year-old white male with what appeared to be multiple stab… pic.twitter.com/Paqbfn6x6c — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 13, 2023



















