Taiwan's Lai says he would tell Trump he hopes to continue arm purchases, if given a chance

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said Wednesday that if given the chance, he would tell U.S. President Donald Trump that he hoped to continue U.S. arms purchases, which he called essential for peace, while assuring people the island's future would not be decided by external forces.

Lai is marking two years in office —halfway through his term — under growing pressure from China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province to be retaken by force if necessary. Trump's recent narrative on Taiwan also raised concerns about the U.S.'s traditional support for the island even without formal diplomatic ties.

Lai said if he could talk to Trump, he would emphasize that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was crucial for global security, alleging China was the “destroyer” of the strait's peace.

Lai said he also would tell Trump that Taiwan's increasing defense budget was a response to threats and that arms purchases from the U.S. would be an essential means to safeguard the strait's stability. Lai said he believes “only strength can bring peace."

“No country has the right to annex Taiwan," Lai said at the news briefing. “Democracy and freedom should also not be seen as provocation.”

He added he looked forward to more cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S. and other democratic countries in promoting peace in the strait.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping issued a strong warning to the U.S., telling Trump during their Beijing summit that the "Taiwan question" is the most important issue in ties between China and the U.S. and both nations will "have clashes and even conflicts" if the issue is not handled properly.

Trump already approved in December a record-breaking $11 billion arms package to Taiwan. In an interview aired Friday on Fox News, just as Trump wrapped up his visit to China, he said his approval of a new $14 billion arms package to Taiwan depended on China, describing it as "a very good negotiating chip."

He later told reporters he needed to talk to the person who is running Taiwan, without naming Lai, who Beijing deemed a separatist.

In his speech Wednesday, Lai said democracy is not a gift from the sky.

“Taiwan’s future cannot be decided by external forces, nor can it be hijacked by fear, division, or short-term interests,” he said, without specifying who the external forces are.

He added that Taiwan was willing to engage in healthy and orderly exchanges with China under the principles of equality and dignity, but firmly rejects united front tactics that “package unification as peace.”

Beyond geopolitics, Taiwan is a major manufacturer of artificial-intelligence servers, computer chips and precision instruments. The AI boom has propelled Taiwan's leading technology companies to record profits and revenues. But observers worry the island's heavy reliance on computer chip makers and other technology companies carries risk if the AI craze becomes a bubble.

Lai said he would roll out a $3.1 billion plan to accelerate the upgrading and transformation of small and medium-sized businesses and traditional industries and to have the tech industries drive traditional sectors.

In Beijing, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters that Lai’s Facebook statement on Sunday, which alleged China was the cause of changing the status quo, was filled with “lies and deception, hostility and confrontation,” according to Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

She accused Lai of stubbornly insisting on Taiwan independence and inciting cross-strait opposition and confrontation.

“(Lai) is the destroyer of the status quo of Taiwan’s strait,” Xinhua quoted her as saying.

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Leung reported from Hong Kong

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