Jax Beach business owners hurting due to recent ‘takeover” events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the third weekend in a row, Jacksonville Beach police are getting prepared for a potential takeover event this weekend.

Jax Beach police say this potential takeover is planned for tomorrow at 3 pm near the Jacksonville Beach pier.

They sent out a memo earlier this week that says they are adding dozens of extra officers and teaming up with other local law enforcement agencies this weekend. They also said they will be present at the pier before the event starts, and they will take a zero-tolerance approach towards violence, illegal firearm possession, drugs, and gang activity.

It comes after a takeover event two weeks ago left five people shot, including four teenagers. Everyone survived.

“It definitely slowed our business down. It was not a good Saturday night,” said Ginger’s Place manager Samantha Robenolt.

Ginger’s Place is located on A1A. She tells me the news of the potential takeover not only has her worried about business this weekend, but also her customers.

I’m going ahead and telling my customers don’t be at the beach tomorrow,” said Robenolt. “I don’t want any of my customers to get hurt.”

“People don’t want to come and deal with that nonsense,” said business owner Fernando Meza.

Meza is the owner of the Wreck tiki lounge on 1st street. He says this potential takeover is forcing him to have extra staff working this weekend.

“If a fight breaks out on the boardwalk and they jump the fence I can’t have one body. I need two, three bodies to make sure that keep them away from inside the business,” said Meza.

Both Robenolt and Meza say they are confident the Jacksonville Beach police department will be on top of this potential takeover.

