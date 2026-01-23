Jax Beach call for artist

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Public Art Advisory Committee has announced a mural project that invites local artists to transform city-owned dumpster enclosures into public art installations.

This initiative aims to turn everyday infrastructure into vibrant creative expressions, enhancing the character and color of community spaces throughout Jacksonville Beach. Local artists are encouraged to participate, contributing to the shared cultural environment.

Eligible applicants must reside in Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, or Atlantic Beach to participate in the project. This inclusivity allows local talent to showcase their skills in a publicly visible manner. The application deadline for artists is Feb. 13.

Click here to learn more or apply.

Artists are encouraged to apply before the Feb. 13 deadline to be part of this creative community initiative.

