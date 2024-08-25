Jax Beach C.I.A. holding behind-the-scenes program

JACKSINVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jax Beach Citizens Information Academy is hosting a five-week program to let residents get a behind-the-scenes look at city government.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

You’ll get to see what is involved in delivering and maintaining services to Jacksonville Beach citizens and businesses.

The academy is for residents and business owners 18 years and older who want to get involved in the community.

You can apply here. The deadline is Aug. 30.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.