Jax Beach Ocean Rescue stresses beach safety ahead of Memorial Day weekend

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It is National Beach Safety Week and as you prepare for Memorial Day Weekend, local beach officials want to make sure you stay safe.

Members of Jax Beach Ocean Rescue said danger and unnecessary risks can be prevented by listening to lifeguards on duty.

“When a lifeguard has posted signs, has posted flags, you hear them whistling at you, you hear the public announcements in your area, really listen to those announcements, read those warning signs and understand what the flags mean,” Maxwell Ervanian with Jax Beach Ocean Rescue said.

Lifeguards stress using caution if you are going in the water.

“You are really going to need to be mindful on where you are swimming, who you are swimming with and what the ocean conditions are based off your ability to swim in the ocean,” Ervanian said.

Jax Beach Ocean Rescue’s annual report said there were 209 total water rescues in 2022. That number jumped to 460 in 2023, the report said.

“We saw majority of our water rescues were due to people overestimating their ability to swim and enjoy the ocean,” Ervanian said. “The ocean is not a swimming pool. It’s not a lake. It’s not a river. It is its own body of water.”

Jax Beach Ocean Rescue said you should know about the beach, ocean, and weather conditions before you go.

Another thing to keep in mind is if you bring your kids, lifeguards want you to make sure you keep an extra eye on them.

