Jax Beach police prepare for thousands to arrive for July 4 festivities

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Department is preparing for thousands of people this Independence Day after gun violence overshadowed 2 recent holiday weekends.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

With the 4th of July here, safety is top of mind for Jax Beach locals. Celebrating the Red, White and Blue always brings a big crowd to the beach, and Jax Beach local Kya King said taking the family to the beach is a tradition.

“We come out to the beach, enjoy the sun, get together with the family, grill, eat fresh fruit and just relax in the evening,” King said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The fireworks are also a must-see for neighbors like Rich Rambo who lives at the beach part-time.

“[This is] the best firework show I have ever seen,” he told Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan.

Jax Beach PD is putting safety at the top of its list ahead of the holiday, saying extra staff is on hand, and they’re prepared for large crowds if needed along with mutual aid partners who are ready to help.

Read: Jacksonville Beach shootings: Timeline of events that left 1 dead, 3 injured on St. Patrick’s Day

Violence is something Rambo doesn’t want to see.

“I just hope nobody starts some of that stuff. It’s stupid to me. It’s about celebrating not violence,” he said.

The 4th of July message from police comes after a 16-year-old was shot and a 12-year-old boy was among 15 other people who were arrested over Memorial Day Weekend. It’s also after one person was killed and 3 others were shot in separate shootings on St. Patrick’s Day, and last weekend, a man was shot and killed in an early morning shooting in Jax Beach.

Read: Residents say they’re tired of the violence after shooting and arrests in Jacksonville Beach

King said she wants everyone to keep it safe.

“We live here. Don’t come disturb our community. Just come and have a good time, splash the water and get home safe,” she said.

Read: Jacksonville Beach Police searching for two suspects responsible in deadly overnight shooting

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.