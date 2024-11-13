Jax Beach seeks input on planned Urban Trail project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Local leaders are looking for input on a planned new walking trail. It’s part of the Urban Trails Project in Jax Beach -- a walking trail that would connect neighborhoods across the city.

The city wants to connect the area and have a safe place for families to walk or ride bikes. The first phase of the project will impact five streets, including 15th Avenue, 4th Avenue, 8th Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Jacksonville Drive.

“Take the survey now to share your ideas, preferences, and priorities,” the city stated in Facebook post. “Your feedback is crucial to creating a trail that reflects our community’s wants and needs.”

CLICK HERE to take the survey.

The City of Jacksonville Beach wants your input on the Urban Trail project! This is your chance to share your thoughts... Posted by City of Jacksonville Beach-Government on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

