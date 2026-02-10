Jax Councilman floats rework of local option gas tax to save JTA paratransit service from rate hikes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City leaders are anxiously awaiting details regarding how JTA plans to keep rates unchanged for its premium para-transit service Connexion Plus, and now at least one council member is suggesting a possible way of fixing the problem if JTA doesn’t come up with its own solution.

JTA had initially proposed a plan that would have seen rates soar as much as 800 percent on the roughly 3,800 disabled and elderly riders who utilize the service.

Late last month, the agency decided to delay the implementation of the rate hikes until April 2nd as it searches for alternative options that might avoid the rate hikes altogether.

“I am under the impression that they are going to be doing that. I think that they have, through conversations with senior leadership, that they are moving in that direction,” said Councilmember Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7). ”So, it’s my expectation that we’ll have an answer pretty soon as to how we’re gonna make sure that past April, we keep the fare low, and then I think they’re gonna go to the state or the feds or someone else to make sure that it never goes up.”

In a statement, JTA affirmed the agency is actively working on finding a solution.

“The JTA is actively engaging community stakeholders, leaders, and customers with disabilities to reach a mutually agreeable path forward that sustains the premium Connexion Plus private ride service for our customers,” said a JTA spokesperson.

Peluso said he’s willing to give the agency some more time to present a solution, but if it fails, he argued council members should reconsider the local option gas tax.

A portion of that 12-cent-per-gallon gas tax funds projects, including JTA’s U2C project and the driverless NAVI shuttle.

“I’m not saying that we can jostle up the whole order of things. That’s not it. But I think we can look at, you know, oh, the U2C has a lot of money going towards it. What if we move those dollars to Connexion Plus?” said Peluso.

Peluso acknowledged any attempt to change the local option gas tax would need council approval and the signoff of the JTA board, but he argued it could be an option worth exploring.

