JAX MORNING NEWS ON LOCATION: Feeing Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — One week before you enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with family, friends and others - we are shining a light on those most in need of a helping hand. Jacksonville’s Morning News is live on location at Feeding Northeast Florida and its newly opened J. Wayne and Delores Barr Weaver Campus.

More than 270,000 of our neighbors face food insecurity. You can start a new tradition of giving in your family. For just $30, provide a family’s holiday meal, and receive Feeding Northeast Florida’s first-ever commemorative holiday ornament.

Feeding Northeast Florida is the largest, most efficient food bank serving Baker, Bradford, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns Counties.

LISTEN: Jackie Culver, VP of Philanthropy, explains what food insecurity means, and how 1 in 5 kids in our community will go to bed hungry tonight.

LISTEN: Approximately 13,000 volunteers pack meals for families every year at Feeding NE Florida.



