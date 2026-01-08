Jax Parks hosts PLAYoffs in the Park at Riverfront Plaza

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families can kick off playoff weekend with a trip downtown for PLAYoffs in the Park, a family-friendly tailgate event happening at the newly opened Riverfront Plaza.

Happening this Saturday from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M., Jax Parks invites fans of all ages to join the playoff fun with lawn games, food trucks, face painting, live music, and even a special visit from the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders among other kid-friendly activities.

Those wishing to participate in the 1:00 P.M. cornhole tournament can look forward to competing for a $50 Downtown Jax gift card. The competition is open to teams of two, with each team required to include at least one child. Registration is available onsite and spots are limited, so early arrival is encouraged.

As for parking, all downtown meters are free on weekends. Additional parking will be available in the nearby Water Street Garage for a fee of $5 per vehicle.

