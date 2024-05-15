Jax summer camp 2024 information and financial assistance deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Summer camp for Duval is right around the corner and the county wants parents and families to know important dates and financial information.

Wed., May 15 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to request financial assistance for summer camp. JaxParks said vouchers will be given to families who qualify by completing the application and uploading the required documentation. You can apply at jaxparks.coj.net.

Jax summer camp 2024 vouchers

To keep kids active and engaged, JaxParks has a variety of activities planned including STEM-themed enrichment programs, sports, arts and crafts, games, and field trips.

Session I is from Mon., June 17 to Fri., June 28, Session II is Mon., July, 1 to Fri., July 12, and Session III is from Mon., July 15 to Fri., July 26.

Fees are $95 per session, which includes a $20, nonrefundable deposit. Extended days are an additional $20 per session which covers 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. mornings and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. evenings.

JaxParks summer camp themes and locations include:

Technology

Balis - 1513 LaSalle St., 32207

Legends - 5130 Soutel Drive, 32208

Mary Lena Gibbs - 6974 Wilson Blvd., 32210

Nature

Cecil -13611 Normandy Blvd, 32221

Hammond Center - 3312 W. 12th St., 32254

Henry T. Jones - 3856 Grant Rd., 32207

Oceanway - 12215 Sago Ave, 32218

Sports

Emmett Reed - 1093 W. 6th St., 32209

Julian Barrs - 10151 Crystal Springs Rd., 32221

Robert Kennedy - 1133 Lonia St., 32206

Jax summer camp 2024 locations

JaxParks said accommodations for persons with disabilities are available upon request. Please contact Disabled Services at 904-255-5466, text 904-255-5475, or email your request to KaraT@coj.net.

