JaxPAL announces free Eastside Baseball Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Police Athletic League of Jacksonville is inviting children ages 4 through 19 to attend its JaxPAL Eastside Baseball Camp on Mar. 2 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The free event is intended to give kids a safe place to play while learning the fundamentals of the game of baseball. The camp will be held at Flossie Brunson Park, 1050 Franklin St.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Free lunch will be provided for the kids attending. A free t-shirt, health screenings, and health literature will also be offered. All equipment will be provided.

JaxPAL will be welcoming former professional players and coaches will be a part of the event.

Sponsoring the event will be the Police Athletic League of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, AAA Sports, Walk Off Charities, Life Jacksonville, Historic Eastside Community Development Corporation, and Agape Family Health.

For more information please contact Patrick Bryant, Athletic Director, at 904-854-6555, patrick.bryant@jaxpalcom, or Coach Shun Highsmith, Baseball Coordinator at 904-514-7238, highsmith.shun@gmail.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.