JaxReady Fest offers free opportunity for families to make sure they are ready for emergencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get prepared for potential emergencies and enjoy fun activities at JaxReady Fest, which is happening at the Prime Osborn Convention Center on April 17-18.

It’s being hosted by the City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division, in partnership with JEA.

The two days of the event will feature:

FREE admission, parking, and giveaways

Opportunities to explore emergency vehicles up close

Hands-on preparedness demonstrations led by professionals

Interactive games, scavenger hunts, and family-friendly activities

Free workshops on severe weather safety, home emergency planning, Narcan administration, and more

Meet-and-greets with experts dedicated to keeping the community safe

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Preparedness is something everyone can take part in,” Andre Ayoub, Chief of the Emergency Preparedness Division, said. “JaxReady Fest gives residents the opportunity to learn practical skills, meet the professionals, and walk away with the tools they need to better protect themselves and their loved ones.”

JaxReady Fest will be happening on Friday, April 17 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and on Saturday, April 18 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

For event details and updates, visit JaxReady.com/Fest or follow @JaxReady on social media.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.