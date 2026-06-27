Jay Leno to perform at Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in 2027

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jay Leno is scheduled to perform an evening show on Saturday, March 13, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. The event is presented by the FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway and sponsored by VyStar Credit Union.

Leno is widely known as “the hardest working man in show business,” having hosted the number one-rated “The Tonight Show with Leno” for two decades. He currently produces and hosts the “Leno’s Garage YouTube Channel.” During his time as host of “The Tonight Show,” Leno never lost a single ratings year after the first two years.

The “Leno’s Garage YouTube Channel” has garnered several Emmy Awards and nominations for Outstanding Special Class–Short-Format Nonfiction Programs, attracting an international following.

Leno also launched “Leno’s Garage Advanced Vehicle Care” in December 2016, a product line that has been well-received by the automotive industry worldwide. These products are available here and at various retailers.

From 2021 to 2023, Leno hosted the comedy game show “You Bet Your Life” in first-run syndication. He co-hosted the show with his longtime “Tonight Show” bandleader, Kevin Eubanks, featuring strangers answering trivia questions to win money.

When not on television, Leno performs more than 100 stand-up shows annually across the country and internationally. He also participates in numerous charity and corporate events, provides voice-overs for animated series, writes children’s books and contributes a monthly column to various automotive magazines.

Leno enjoys working on his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, and he has built a number of cars, including an eco-car in his eco-friendly green garage.

He has received many honors throughout his career, including Emmys, People’s Choice, and TV Guide awards.

Other accolades include a Harris Poll selection as most popular star on television, the Hasty Pudding Award at Harvard University, the Mark Twain Prize, the Patriot Award given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society and a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Leno was also the first person to drive the pace car at all major NASCAR events.

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