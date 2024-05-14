JEA aims to help seniors at monthly resource fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA hopes to help local seniors on Wednesday by hosting a resource fair called Senior Day at JEA.

This is the second one so far this year. JEA resumed the monthly program in April after pausing it in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to a news release.

Local agencies will team up with JEA Customer Care agents to provide seniors with information and community resources.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority, ElderSource SHINE Program, The United Way of Northeast Florida’s 211, Lutheran Social Services, Catholic Charities, and JEA’s Neighborhood Energy Efficiency Program will participate.

Those with a scheduled appointment can meet with representatives from Jewish Family & Community Services, which provides financial assistance to those meeting federal guidelines.

The event is happening May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JEA Headquarters.

JEA said it will validate visitors who park in the Duval County Courthouse Parking Garage on Clay Street.

