JEA announces the State of Florida releases $5.7 million in federal grants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA shared that the State of Florida has released to JEA more than $5.7 million in federal funds to be disbursed to 8,500-plus JEA customer accounts.

The customers in need received $655.34 each, applied directly to their JEA account. JEA will reach out with the good news to customers receiving assistance within the next few days, in addition to notifying them regarding any remaining balance on their account.

The funds are part of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The State of Florida determines recipients and household eligibility for the aid.

The eligibility criteria required that the customer:

Previously received federal assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Low-Income Heating and Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Has a total income no more than 60 percent of the Florida State Median Income (SMI) or $26,036 for a one-person household

Is responsible for paying their home water or wastewater bills

Is a resident of Florida, and

Is a U.S. citizen, qualified alien, or permanent resident of the U.S.

Questions regarding the funding should be directed to the Florida LIHWAP helpline at (850) 820-8218. Calls are monitored 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

