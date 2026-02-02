JEA asks customers to conserve electricity and water ahead of Monday morning’s extreme cold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is asking customers to conserve energy by limiting nonessential electricity use between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday. The request comes as extended extreme cold weather drives higher-than-normal electricity demand across the state.

While JEA officials stated the utility’s system is currently performing as expected, available power supplies remain limited.

The conservation efforts are intended to reduce strain on the electric grid during the coldest hours of the morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JEA is also requesting that customers minimize water usage.

Recommended actions include shortening showers, turning off faucets when brushing teeth and avoiding the use of washing machines or dishwashers unless necessary.

To prevent frozen pipes as temperatures drop overnight, the utility advises residents to set faucets to a slow drip. However, JEA warned that faucets should not be left running in a steady stream.

If faucets continuously flow in a steady stream throughout the system, it can contribute to low water pressure for all customers.

Information regarding energy and water conservation strategies is available on the utility’s website at jea.com/save.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.