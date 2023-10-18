JEA asks residents to report any broken street lights before Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA asks that customers identify and report any streetlights that are out in their neighborhoods.

JEA is doing this in order to make Halloween safe for trick-or-treaters.

Report a streetlight Issue

If reported early enough, streetlights can be fixed before trick-or-treaters hit the streets on Oct. 31.

Before requesting a new streetlight, be sure to have the exact location address. Then go online to report the outage: jea.com/streetlight.

