JEA CEO Jay Stowe could be stepping down, according to Jacksonville councilman’s social post

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jay Stowe Jay Stowe is a finalist for the next CEO at JEA. (Stowe Utility Group)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A change in leadership could be coming at Jacksonville’s city-owned utility JEA.

According to a post on X from Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, CEO Jay Stowe may be leaving.

We asked JEA for comment, but a spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny Diamond’s post.

In that post, Diamond thanked Stowe for his service and said the utility needs someone who is “highly competent but also understands to their core that JEA must be a positive force for our community.”

We told you last month Stowe took the stand during the federal trial of two former JEA executives, previous CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher.

Stowe took over following Zahn’s departure and the scandal surrounding the failed bid to sell JEA.

