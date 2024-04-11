JEA CEO Jay Stowe could be stepping down, according to Jacksonville councilman’s social post

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A change in leadership could be coming at Jacksonville’s city-owned utility JEA.

According to a post on X from Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, CEO Jay Stowe may be leaving.

Appreciate Jay Stowe’s service to @NewsfromJEA, he settled the waters at a very difficult time.



For our new CEO, we need someone who is highly competent, but also understands to their core that JEA must be a positive force for our community.



Likewise, no more key employees… pic.twitter.com/HssjKskK0S — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) April 11, 2024

We asked JEA for comment, but a spokesperson would neither confirm nor deny Diamond’s post.

In that post, Diamond thanked Stowe for his service and said the utility needs someone who is “highly competent but also understands to their core that JEA must be a positive force for our community.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

We told you last month Stowe took the stand during the federal trial of two former JEA executives, previous CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher.

Stowe took over following Zahn’s departure and the scandal surrounding the failed bid to sell JEA.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.