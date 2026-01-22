JEA crews to assist South Carolina during upcoming winter storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews will deploy to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this week to assist with power restoration efforts as a major winter storm approaches the area.

The deployment is part of a mutual aid response involving 15 Florida public power utilities.

On Friday morning, 40 JEA team members—including 37 electric crew members and three fleet support personnel—will head to Myrtle Beach.

The storm is expected to bring extreme cold and icy conditions to South Carolina’s Atlantic Coast.

JEA operates as part of a national network of public power utilities that work together to support recovery during weather events.

This upcoming collaboration aims to ensure prompt restoration of electricity to affected areas during the winter storm.

“We are honored to assist a neighboring community when they need us most,” Managing Director Vickie Cavey and CEO of JEA said.

The JEA crews will work in coordination with Santee Cooper, a public power utility, once they arrive in Myrtle Beach.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.