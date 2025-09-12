JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida State College at Jacksonville and JEA are hosting an electric vehicle (EV) car show and Electrathon race on Saturday, September 13, from 9:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the FSCJ Cecil Center.

The free event will allow drivers to test electric vehicles from eight different manufacturers, including Tesla, BMW, Chevrolet, and Volkswagen. JEA says current EV owners can show off their vehicles as well.

Attendees can learn about JEA’s off-peak charging incentive for electric vehicle owners, meet drivers, and watch Electrathon drivers race around FSCJ’s vehicle training track. Electrathon drivers compete to see who can drive the farthest in one hour in custom-built electric vehicles with 1 kWh (kilowatt-hour) batteries.

JEA and FSCJ to host EV car show and Electrathon race (Jesse Brantman Photography)

JEA asks that you register for the event, though it is not required.

