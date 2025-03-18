JEA to host ‘Senior Day at JEA’ for senior citizens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has announced Senior Day at JEA, a resource fair aimed at aiding senior customers with tips on how they can save money on their electric bills.

The event, held on Wednesday, March 19, will bring together local agencies with JEA Customer Care Agents and Ambassadors to assist the utility’s most vulnerable customers.

In addition to Senior Day, seniors with pre-scheduled appointments meet with representatives from local agencies for potential utility bill assistance.

Through March, Jewish Family & Community Services, the City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program for the Elderly, and Catholic Charities will meet seniors who have been referred by the City of Jacksonville or United Way’s 2-1-1.

Catholic Charities is the administrator of JEA’s Neighbor to Neighbor Fund, which provides financial assistance in paying a portion of the utility bill to those meeting federal guidelines.

Organizations participating in the event include:

Senior Day at JEA is a free event held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JEA Headquarters POarking will be validated at the Duval County Courthouse.

