JEA is helping small business customers save on energy costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA offers an online resource center for small business customers where people can request free energy assessments, research energy-efficient equipment, and more.

The business efficiency assessment is to help find ways to save energy and water.

The JEA call center may suggest new equipment and will offer the latest rebates.

You can sign up for a free assessment at jea.com/smallbusinesshub.

People can also try the online JEA Business Energy Advisor.

JEA says if you are a landlord or a property manager there are now simpler ways of not getting connection fees and there is no need to call to start service.

