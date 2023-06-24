T.K Waters and his staff will be hosting a townhall meeting to discuss changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents can join T.k. Waters and his staff for a Town Hall meeting to know more about the safety initiatives, meet police officers, and ask questions.

The meeting will be on July 19 at 6 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The event is free and open to the public.

You can reserve a spot here.

