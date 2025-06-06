JEA: Mandarin water main project nearing completion after costly, early failure

A massive water main replacement project in the Mandarin area is finally nearing completion after months of traffic headaches and construction delays.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that the underground JEA water main at the center of the project failed decades sooner than expected, triggering emergency repairs.

JEA tells Becker the water main, located along San Jose Boulevard between Old River Road and Claire Lane, was originally installed in 2001 with a material designed to last 80 to 100 years.

Instead, the high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe failed after just 25 years, forcing JEA into an urgent and costly replacement project now totaling approximately $3.3 million.

What went wrong?

HDPE, the material used in the original installation, was expected to be a long-lasting solution. But during repairs last summer, crews found the pipe had been installed deeper than the original design specified. That led JEA to proactively replace the entire section, citing potential future impacts.

While JEA did not log the pipe’s manufacturer from the 2001 installation, the utility has since revised its design standards, including how directionally drilled pipes are installed and inspected. The new water main being installed is made from ductile iron, a more traditional and durable choice for pressurized systems.

The bigger picture

This is not an isolated issue. The HDPE pipe installed via horizontal directional drill (HDD) was and continues to be used around the city and is approximately 1.3% of the water and sewer infrastructure, according to a utility spokesperson.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Horizontal directional drilling typically has a lower restoration cost vs. traditional excavation and can be used as an installation method if existing utilities or conflicts are not in the path.

What about other pipes?

The unexpected failure has prompted the utility to strengthen design oversight and field inspections moving forward. JEA insists that customers should not expect widespread issues or similar replacement projects elsewhere.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The utility emphasized that it conducts ongoing evaluations of system conditions and has no immediate plans for additional emergency work on other directionally drilled HDPE pipes. However, Becker asked the utility where the other HDPE pipes are located and how much it would cost to replace them, and is waiting for a response.

What’s next for San Jose Boulevard?

As construction nears completion, local drivers may finally get a break from the months-long lane closures and congestion that have plagued the busy stretch of San Jose Boulevard.

Barring further delays, JEA anticipates full project completion and road restoration by June 17 - about a month later than originally scheduled.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.