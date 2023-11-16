JEA receives top ranking in 2023 Business Satisfaction Survey by J.D. Power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA received top marks in business customer satisfaction among mid-size utilities in the South in J.D. Power’s 2023 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

The study measures electric utilities based on surveys from customers. The rankings are a result of data collected from 17,683 utility customers J.D. Power surveyed during 2023. JEA ranked third among mid-size utilities and 13th among all 77 utilities surveyed.

JEA Chief Customer Officer Sheila Pressley said the J.D. Power recognition underscores the utility’s unwavering commitment to delivering service with “unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction.”

“We extend our gratitude to our customers for their trust and loyalty, driving us to continually improve service delivery. We look forward to building on this success in the future,” Pressley said.

