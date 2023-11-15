JEA trains as part of national exercise on cyber, physical attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The nation’s power grid is under attack as hackers are inventing new ways to take over systems and create chaos every day.

On Wednesday, JEA joined utility companies across the country to learn new ways to protect and defend your power.

“When you think of water and electric and how those assets can be compromised and turned against our customers — we have a responsibility to keep our operations running smoothly,” Brad Krol, JEA’s Chief Information Officer, said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The attacks aren’t just from cyber attackers. Action News Jax Investigates reported in July that there were 163 reported incidents of physical attacks like vandalism, suspicious activity, and sabotage at power stations in 2022 according to the Department of Energy

INVESTIGATES: ‘Creating chaos’ How vulnerable are local electrical substations to attack? – Action News Jax

“I’m a JEA customer and I like my electricity on as well. So customers should be concerned because we’re here trying to avoid these threats and things from happening,” Ricky Erixton, the VP of electric systems for JEA, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JEA said its investing in software, training, and exercises like the GridEx program which is held every two years with utilities nationwide and thousands of people including federal and local agencies.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.