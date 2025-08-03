JEA reviews bids for sale of former headquarters in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA has received responses from Live Oak Contracting LLC and Simple State Inc. regarding the purchase of its former headquarters and adjacent properties on Church Street in Downtown Jacksonville.

The utility company will now begin a formal evaluation process of the bids before negotiating a purchase and sale agreement with the highest-ranked respondent. This agreement will require approval from JEA’s board.

JEA moved its Customer Solutions Center and corporate offices to a new location at 225 N. Pearl St. in April 2023.

The properties up for sale include The Tower, a 19-story office building with approximately 347,811 square feet, and JEA’s former Customer Center, a six-story building with about 248,220 square feet. Both were constructed in the early 1960s and share a below-grade parking deck with approximately 190 spaces.

Additionally, the Adair Building, a parking garage with 513 spaces and street-level retail space, is included in the sale.

The Request for Proposal issued by JEA in February required that any development of the former headquarters align with the community’s interests, involving coordination with the City of Jacksonville and other regulatory bodies.

