JEA Trial: Closing arguments set to begin Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Closing arguments are set to start Wednesday in the federal fraud trial of 2 former JEA executives.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Prosecutors say former CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannamacher stood to make millions if the proposed sale of JEA had gone through.

Two separate juries are hearing the case; one jury for each defendant.

The trial started 2 weeks ago.

Action News Jax will be in the courtroom and will bring you the very latest.

Read: JEA Trial: Defense for former JEA executives could start calling witnesses

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.