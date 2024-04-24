Jeffrey Clayton: Former Douglas Anderson teacher accused of lewd conduct with student pleads guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teacher who was accused of lewd acts upon a student has pleaded guilty to charges he is facing, according to a news release from State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office.

Jeffrey Clayton, 65, pleaded guilty to the following:

Two counts of offenses against students by authority figures

Indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

RELATED: ‘Is this true?’ Jail calls of former Douglas Anderson teacher accused of lewd conduct with student

On March 17, 2023, the victim was dropped off at the school by a parent for a one-on-one singing lesson with Clayton in preparation for an upcoming performance.

Action News Jax previously told you details from Clayton’s warrant.

“The teacher largely talked about his romantic and ‘intoxicating’ feelings he has for the student,” the warrant detailed.

Clayton, “sat next to the student and professed his romantic feelings for her before he rubbed her thighs and leaned in to kiss her multiple times,” according to the news release from Nelson’s office.

RELATED: Victim interview details former Douglas Anderson teacher’s alleged inappropriate touching

The victim told a friend, which eventually led to an investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Duval County School Board Police also joined the investigation.

A controlled call was set up by law enforcement between Clayton and the victim on March 21, 2023.

During the call, Clayton “made numerous incriminating statements relating to the incident and potential future romantic gestures he wanted to pursue. The victim also provided law enforcement text messages Clayton had sent her,” the news release said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

After Clayton’s arrest last year, other female students came forward about their experiences with Clayton. The State Attorney’s Office said they will have the chance to address the court.

Clayton’s plea comes on the heels of the recent news of a February arrest of another Douglas Anderson teacher, Chris Allen-Black.

Action News Jax told you last week when Allen-Black was removed from the classroom.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This is the fifth time in two years that a teacher has been removed from the school.

“Enough is enough,” FL Senator of District 4, Clay Yarborough told Action News Jax on Tuesday. “And we need to know what’s happening,”

Clayton will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Tatiana Salvador at a June 14 court hearing.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.