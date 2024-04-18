Douglas Anderson teacher re-assigned, accused of ‘exposure of sexual organs’ in Orange County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the fifth time in two years, a Douglas Anderson of the Arts teacher has been removed or arrested.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Chris Allen-Black is listed as a mathematics teacher on the Douglas Anderson of the Arts website, but he’s now in trouble with the law.

An Orange County arrest report reveals Allen-Black was arrested on Feb. 24 when three victims reported he was exposing himself at Disney’s Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista.

The report said the victim saw him “standing in front of the window, naked,” and touching himself on the second floor.

“It’s very frustrating and it just makes me wonder, like, how deep does this go?”, attorney Chris Moser said.

Moser represents five former students who attended Douglas Anderson. This isn’t the first time a teacher has been arrested. Jeffrey Clayton and Corey Thayer had been removed from the classroom for misconduct towards students.

Watch FOX30 at 10 p.m. and CBS47 and FOX30 at 11 p.m. for the full story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.