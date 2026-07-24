Jekyll Island’s Georgia Sea Turtle Center to offer Diamondback terrapin hatchling release

JEKYLL ISLAND, Fla. — The Georgia Sea Turtle Center is offering a Diamondback Terrapin Hatchling Release program, giving visitors the chance to release hatchling terrapins into the salt marsh after they are incubated at the center.

The program runs from 9 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. on August 7th. Guests will learn about diamondback terrapins and the threats they face along the Georgia coast, then each will release one hatchling into the marsh.

Afterward, tickets can be used for general admission to the center between 10 a.m. and noon that day.

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Guests must be at least 10 years old. Those ages 10-15 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult (18+); youth tickets cannot be purchased without an adult ticket in the same order.

Guests must be able to walk over uneven, sloping terrain, and programs run rain or shine barring inclement weather.

Inappropriate handling or harassment of the hatchlings will result in immediate dismissal.

For questions, contact the Education Department at 912-635-4141 or gstceducation@jekyllisland.com.

To register, click here.

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