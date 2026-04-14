Jekyll Island’s Great Dunes Beach nominated as one of the best places to watch fireworks in U.S.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — The Golden Isles is in the running for one of the 10 best places in the country to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

Great Dunes Beach along Jekyll Island’s oceanfront is one of 20 places up for the award on USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

A panel of experts chose the list of celebrations for readers to choose from. Here’s what USA TODAY had to say about the fireworks on Great Dunes Beach:

"The night sky on Jekyll Island comes alive in a dazzling display of color and explosions on the 4th of July. Enjoy watching the sunset at Great Dunes Beach Park before taking in a stunning pyrotechnics show with the ocean as a backdrop."

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“We’re delighted by this national recognition of Great Dunes Beach and Jekyll Island,” Alexa Hawkins, Director of Marketing and Communications at Jekyll Island Authority, said in a news release. “Each year, fireworks over the beachfront bring visitors and locals together in a tradition that’s become an annual favorite. This nomination is especially exciting as we look ahead to America’s 250th and our biggest and best display yet!”

People can vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, May 11 at noon ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, May 20. Click here to vote.

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