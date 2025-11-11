Jersey worn by Jaguars’ kicker Cam Little during record-breaking field goal on display in HOF

CANTON, Ohio — It is the dream of probably every NFL player. Being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jaguars place kicker Cam Little took a giant step toward that goal – or a giant kick - on Nov. 2.

That’s when he booted a 68-yard field goal in the Jaguars’ 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders breaking the NFL’s regular-season record.

The jersey he wore that day is now on display in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The HOF announced that it received the jersey on Monday.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had the previous record, a 66-yarder in 2021. Little made a 70-yard kick in the preseason.

We have received the jersey worn by Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little when he broke the NFL regular-season record with a 68-yard field goal in the Jaguars’ 30-29 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 2, 2025. The jersey is now on display in the Pro Football Today… pic.twitter.com/FTvvhF02uX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 11, 2025

