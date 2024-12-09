JFRD: 5 people injured in Sunday fires across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five people were hurt in house fires across Jacksonville on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire on the 7900 Pipit Avenue around 9:00 a.m.

JFRD told Action News Jax that a man was critically injured in the house fire.

A Sunday evening house fire in Normandy sent four people to the hospital.

Firefighters responded to a fire on the 7600 block of Knoll Drive North around 6:30 p.m.

The fire sent two residents and two firefighters to the hospital, according to JFRD.

A dog also died in the fire.

