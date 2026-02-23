JFRD breaks ground on facility for firefighters’ health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department broke ground on a new Health and Wellness Center on Monday morning, marking a major step forward in firefighter care.

The facility will support firefighters’ health, offering a place for annual physicals, pulmonary testing, cardiac stress tests, and ultrasound screenings.

JFRD has provided these services since 2018, but until now, they haven’t had a permanent center.

Firefighters face tough conditions every shift, including exposure to toxic smoke and high risks for cancer and heart problems. The new center aims to help them stay healthy on the job.

“The JFRD Health and Wellness Center is about taking care of our own so that we can take care of others. That’s not only our slogan, it’s our commitment,” Director and Fire Chief Percy Golden II said.

