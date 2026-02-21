JFRD breaks ground on new fire station in East Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City officials and firefighters broke ground Friday on Fire Station 66 in East Arlington, the first new fire station in this part of Jacksonville in more than 30 years.

“This station means faster response times, a more balanced workload for our crews, and the same high level of service every Jacksonville resident deserves,” The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said in a Facebook post.

The new station is the first to open in East Arlington since 1992.

Fire officials say the project is an investment in public safety for the growing community.

“Minutes equal lives. Today, we invested in both,” JFRD said.

