JFRD: District Chief suspended for ‘religious discrimination,’ policy changed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned that a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) district chief was suspended without pay after an internal investigation found he discriminated against a firefighter, leading to a change in department policy.

JFRD has now confirmed that Byron Iveson received a two-month unpaid suspension on June 17 and was reassigned from Station 28 in Southside Estates following the department’s internal review.

Back in April, Action News Jax first reported that Iveson was under investigation and had been reassigned to desk duty pending the outcome. Becker obtained an internal email that said Iveson forced a Muslim firefighter to break his Ramadan fast.

The document said Iveson yelled at the firefighter, who Action News Jax is not naming. Iveson asked him why he was not eating with his team, and then threatened to cut his hours and his pay if he didn’t comply.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

In a statement, JFRD said:

“Chief Iveson has completed mandatory religious-discrimination training facilitated by the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission. The department is ensuring that all field and administrative chiefs complete the same training.”

Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters issued the following statement:

“DCHF Iveson was issued discipline by the administration, which is currently under appeal, awaiting arbitration. This ensures all members are guaranteed their due process under our Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.