JFRD: Firefighter injured while responding to house fire in Wesconnett neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Wesconnett neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

JFRD told Action News Jax that a home in the Wesconnett neighborhood on Davon Street caught fire and spread to the exterior of another home.

The homes’ occupants, five adults and two minors, were uninjured.

However, while responding to the fire, a firefighter received minor injuries and had to be transported to a local hospital.

JFRD says Red Cross has been requested as a result of the house fire.

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