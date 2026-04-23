Several Jacksonville policies, positions and programs could be at risk under new anti-DEI law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local governments have until January 1st to scrub any programs, policies, grants, and hiring practices that give preferential treatment based on race or sex.

It’s due to the new anti-DEI law signed by the Governor here in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Aside from being signed in Jacksonville, it’s hard to ignore the Jacksonville connection to the new law.

The House and Senate sponsors were both Jacksonville state lawmakers.

Likely next Jacksonville Council President Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) said the city council will have to take a close look at the budget to ensure compliance.

“We’ve done a pretty good job of being vigilant to ensure that DEI practices and spend is not included in our budget, but there’s still a lot more to go,” said Howland. ”We’ll take a fine-toothed comb to the budget this summer.”

Mayor Donna Deegan’s office said it’s working with the Office of General Counsel to complete a “a top to bottom review of city programs, policies, procedures, and job descriptions” to ensure compliance with the law.

The Mayor’s Office explained it believes advisory councils representing groups like African Americans, Hispanics, Asian Americans, the LGBTQ community and women are likely safe.

But based on its read of the new law, the Mayor’s Office believes positions intended to help specific groups, like the Hispanic Outreach Coordinator, will no longer be allowed.

The Hispanic Outreach Coordinator position has been vacant since April, and the Mayor’s Office said it does not plan to hire anyone to fill the role.

Senate sponsor State Senator Clay Yarborough (R-Jacksonville) argued Jacksonville’s Chief of Analytics, a position formerly dubbed the Chief of Diversity and Inclusion, should also go.

“Even if a job title is changed, local officials can still be held accountable taking place,” said Yarborough.

Action News Jax identified several examples of policies and programs in city ordinance that could be impacted by the new law.

JFRD’s Firefighter Candidate Sponsorship Program is meant to “increase the… pool of qualified minority and women candidates”.

Enterprise Zone loan programs are intended to assist “minority business enterprises”.

There are also trust funds intended to specifically help local women and the Hispanic community.

Howland said the council will also have to take a close look at organizations that administer grants on behalf of the city, like the Kids Hope Alliance and the Cultural Council.

“And make sure that their recipients are representing that they’re not using taxpayer money for DEI,” said Howland. ”We have to do that to comply with this new state law.”

Penalties for failing to comply with the new law are steep.

Local officials could be removed from office and local governments could face civil lawsuits from citizens, who allege violations.

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