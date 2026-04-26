JFRD, Florida Forest Service put out two small brush fires in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Florida Forest Service put out two small brush fires in Duval Saturday.

One fire, on Moncrief Road West and Old Kings Road, could be seen from I-295. JFRD says they were dispatched at 5:15 p.m.

Florida Forest Service and JFRD crews worked together and were able to fully contain the 4.50-acre fire by 8 p.m.

Another brush fire sparked around the same time off of Hodges Boulevard in the Beach Haven area. Crews were able to fully contain the 0.75-acre fire by 9 p.m., according to the Florida Forest Service.

JFRD urges residents to follow the burn ban and discard cigarettes appropriately, be cautious with anything that may spark outdoors, and report fire or active smoke immediately.

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