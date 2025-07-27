‘Climate of the times:’ String of shootings results in violent night across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four separate shootings in less than eight hours across Jacksonville overnight Saturday into Sunday.

“I think it’s common all over. It’s not just Jacksonville,” southside Jacksonville neighbor Debbie Davis said Sunday. “I think it is all over, I think it’s the climate of the times.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, it all started with two teens shot in Jacksonville’s Woodstock area just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say those two teens were hanging out in Woodstock Park when they were approached by two masked men who demanded the teens backpacks. When the teens handed them over and ran away, the two men then opened fire, shooting one teen in the hand and the other in the arm. Both are expected to survive.

After that, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, a shooting on Monaco Drive in Jacksonville’s Highlands area, where a woman was walking, was approached by an unknown person and shot in the head, but is expected to survive.

Then, around 3 a.m. near Edgewood Ave and West Beaver Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot in the chest, now in critical condition.

Finally, also around 3 a.m., on Gate Parkway West, a man in his mid-20s was shot and killed, with the suspect yet to be identified and police still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Neighbors at the Citigate Apartments, where the shooting happened, say they never would have expected a shooting in their typically quiet community.

“I was born and raised in Chicago, and you hear about stuff like that happening in the city all the time,” explained Trisha Bundhoo, a Citigate resident. “I never thought I would be experiencing that moving to Jacksonville, for sure. So it’s just, it’s really unsettling. I don’t even think I’ve had it this close to home in Chicago when I was living in Chicago.”

Now, following the night of violence, Jacksonville residents are calling for change to help curb violent crime across Jacksonville.

“More communication, more mentorship in the community definitely [is needed.]” Debbie Davis said. “Black mentorship, white mentorship, everybody mentorship, you know, for the young people.”

