JFRD responds to massive propane leak, performs ‘controlled burnoff’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded to a leaking 1,000-gallon propane tank on Thursday afternoon. The incident was resolved through a controlled burnoff.

JFRD says this specialized technique is used in certain propane emergencies to prevent dangerous pressure buildup. By burning the gas in a controlled environment, emergency responders reduce the risk of an uncontrolled fire or a more dangerous explosion.

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The HazMat Team from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the lead on controlling the vapor release. They successfully increased tank pressure to gain access to the tank’s liquid evacuation valve, which allowed the controlled burnoff to begin.

During the process, the team utilized specialized equipment and conducted continuous air monitoring to maintain safety.

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Support for the operation came from several units across the city. Personnel remained on the scene for 4 hours to ensure the situation was fully under control.

The department noted that while burning leaking gas may seem counterintuitive, it is often the safest way to manage such malfunctions.

WATCH A VIDEO OF THE CONTROLLED BURNOFF HERE:

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