JHA officially approves hiring next interim CEO, set to make up to $200,000 annually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority’s (JHA) Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Mon., Apr. 12, to hire former JHA Chair Roslyn Mixon-Phillips as interim Chief Executive Officer.

Action News Jax told you last week when the board was poised to appoint Mixon-Phillips to the position. This came as a result of JHA’s acting CEO Vanessa Dunn resigning on Aug. 30 in the wake of employee complaints.

JHA said Mixon-Phillips is expected to take the reins as early as this week, pending a standard background check and finalization of a contract.

According to JHA, she is expected to serve as interim CEO for up to one year, with three-month reviews and an annual salary of up to $200,000.

“I am honored by the trust the JHA Board of Commissioners has placed in me by selecting me as interim CEO,” Mixon-Phillips said in a statement. “I look forward to working together to drive positive changes that will benefit the agency, its employees, and the residents we serve. There is much to be done, and I am ready to get started.”

