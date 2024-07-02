JIA opens new economy parking lot as expansion continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport has raised the gates on Economy Lot 3, just in time for the July Fourth Holiday.

The new parking lot is just around 800 spaces and will cost travelers $8 per day.

Action News Jax told you when the airport broke ground on Concourse B. The project has been 16 years in the making and promises to bring six new gates, two new security lines, additional restaurants, and other improvements.

As always, JIA says before using the new lot, arrive two hours before your departure. This will give you plenty of time to find parking, check your bags, and go through security.

New parking added JIA has officially opened Economy Lot 3. (Jacksonville International Airport)

