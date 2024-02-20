Joe Mercadante era underway that the University of North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The era of Joe Mercadante has begun at the University of North Florida

The new UNF baseball coach won his debut game on Friday against Delaware when the Ospreys came back on two occasions to get the victory.

The Blue Hens beat the Ospreys in the nightcap and then game three of the series was rained out.

Mercadante joined the Brent & Austen Show on Friday live from batting practice before UNF’s season opener. Click on the link to listen to the interview.

The Ospreys host the Florida Gators on Tuesday at Harmon Stadium at 6:00 p.m.

