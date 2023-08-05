‘Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience’ coming to Jacksonville on November 28

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to immerse yourself in the unforgettable sounds and stories of a music legend as the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, presents “JOHNNY CASH – The Official Concert Experience,” coming November 28.

Taking place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on November 28, at 7:30 p.m., this event promises to bring Johnny Cash’s greatest hits to life on both stage and screen.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are currently available for purchase through fscjartistseries.org or by phone at 904-632-5000.

“Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience” will give audiences a fresh and captivating perspective on the “Man in Black.” Featuring projected video footage from episodes of “The Johnny Cash TV Show” on a screen above the stage, the event will seamlessly blend live performances with iconic footage. Accompanied by a live band and vocalists, the concert will offer an immersive journey through Cash’s legendary career, showcasing some of his most famous performances, including classics like “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire,” and “I Walk the Line.”

But it’s not just about the music. The concert will also provide insight into Cash’s life and the causes he championed. Anecdotes and stories about the people he encountered along his journey will offer a deeper understanding of the man behind the music. Male and female vocalists will take the stage, each offering their unique interpretation of Cash’s hits, ensuring that the music remains at the forefront throughout the event.

Adding a personal touch to the experience, John Carter Cash, Cash’s only son, will narrate the event, sharing intimate stories from his father’s life and career.

“My father’s music has resonated deeply with fans around the world, and we’re looking forward to bringing this music experience to cities across North America,” said Cash. “I will help narrate the evening and share some intimate stories from my father’s personal life and career in music.”

Recognized as one of the most influential and respected artists in the history of recorded music, Johnny Cash’s impact on culture continues to endure. The concert is a collaborative effort, produced by GEAlive, Quatro Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment, the Estate of Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, and Sandbox Succession.

For those interested in group reservations and discounts, groups of 10 or more are eligible for reduced ticket pricing. To secure group tickets and take advantage of these savings, reservations can be made by reaching out to groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling (904) 632-5050.

For more details, photos, and updates about the event, visit the official website at www.JohnnyCashConcertExperience.com, and follow @johnnycash on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, as well as @johnnycashofficial on YouTube.

