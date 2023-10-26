Empowering Hope: Fundraiser to rescue local women from trafficking and exploitation

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross is set to emcee the 3rd annual Light Her Way celebration.

Light Her Way is put on by Villages of Hope and will take place at The Yards in Ponte Vedra Beach from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The event is a fundraiser for Villages of Hope’s work helping women escape trafficking, sexual exploitation and addiction. All donations and sponsorship will go to providing places of refuge and resources for vulnerable women in the community.

Tickets are on sale now for $125, and can be bought HERE.

For sponsorship information, contact villagesofhopeinfo@gmail.com.

To give towards your sponsorship commitment, visit https://donorbox.org/events/497135.

