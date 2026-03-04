Join First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs at the Fight For Air Climb in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is a proud sponsor of the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb, which raises money for lung cancer research and supports for clean air and healthy lungs for all.

Our very own First Alert Weather Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs will be emcee for the climb on Saturday, March 21!

It starts at 8 a.m. at the Bank of America Tower.

Registration is $35 through March 20 and $50 on the date of the event.

The goal for the event is to raise $200,000 to fight lung diseases.

You can still sign up or donate to the cause by clicking here.

